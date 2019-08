SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The help of one of Greene County’s K9’s led to the arrest of one man who was allegedly stealing from someone’s garage August 28.

Deputies were called to a home near Highway HH and Farm Road 60 around 6:30 a.m.

The victims followed the suspect after they drove off but later lost them.

Deputies though were able to spot a man walking in the area and the truck seen driving away from the victim’s home.

K9 Athos was able to follow the scent and caught the suspect in a nearby field.