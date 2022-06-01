SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County deputies arrested a man Tuesday after he was accused of breaking into a home and briefly holding a woman hostage.

Greene County Deputies responded to a trespassing call Tuesday at the 4000 Block of East Kearney Street. Deputies found a man, who deputies later identified as John Yaggy, who unlawfully entered what deputies believed to be a vacant home.

Deputies said Yaggy had blocked the door to prevent them from entering. While trying to enter the building deputies found the woman who lived in the house and were able to get her out safely. Deputies said Yaggy continued to be uncooperative and combative with the deputies until GSCO Canine Rocky was deployed and Yaggy was arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office accused Yaggy of unlawfully entering the home, and then assaulting and preventing the woman from leaving, she was not seriously injured.

John Yaggy has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, felony resisting arrest, third-degree assault, and fourth-degree assault.