Greene County K-9 passes away while recovering from emergency surgery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a Greene County K-9 officer Saturday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Canine Deputy Stark underwent emergency surgery to correct a twisted stomach and spleen. Even though he made it through the procedure, his heart failed during the critical stages of recovery and passed away.

Deputy Stark was a 5-year-old German Shepherd who came to work as a canine deputy for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in 2017.

During his five years of service Deputy Stark was responsible for the apprehension of dozens of criminals, finding many missing persons, locating evidence, and illegal narcotics. Also, Deputy Stark was an ambassador for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement.

Deputy Stark was a loyal partner and companion to Deputy Dustin Kendrick for the vast part of his career and most recently with Deputy Samantha Hook.

Deputy Stark was originally from Czechoslovakia.