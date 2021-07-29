Greene County Jail searches for more staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Jail is looking to hire about 95 employees by the end of August.

Seven weeks after the end of additional unemployment benefits, many companies are still looking to hire employees, including the Greene County Jail.

The jail says it has had staffing problems before, and one problem is hesitancy about working for a law enforcement agency and the training involved in the job.

“A lot of people feel like you have to have a law enforcement background to be a detention officer, and that’s not true. You can come in with no law enforcement experience, no schooling or certification in criminal justice, or anything like that. We do all training in-house,” says deputy Jason Winston, the Greene County Jail Public Information Officer.

The jail has hired ten new employees in July, but six employees also left their positions in July.

In May of 2022, the new Greene County Jail will open and house several more inmates than the downtown location.

The new location will need to hire several employees to staff the facility, and it would take 154 employees to fully staff the jail.

The jail says that they are not worried about filling those positions, though, and before the building opens, plenty of people could qualify for the job.