Greene County Jail hits record amount of inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Jail has reached a record high of 1,000 inmates in custody.

When the jail opened in 2001, the holding capacity was 488. In 2011, inmates started being contained in other jails.

The new Greene County Jail was announced in December that will be south of the Springfield-Branson National Airport. It is expected to house 1,400 inmates.

Bob Dixon, Greene County presiding commissioner, says the problem goes deeper than just overcrowding.

“The real issue is we shouldn’t have to hold that many people. If the judicial system was fixed, we could move them through much faster. We will have the ability there to do more video court, so that will cut down on some of the transport. The great thing about the new jail, we’ll break ground in April, we will reduce our transport costs signifcantly.”

Greene County currently pays $45 a day to house an inmate in a different jail.

Dixon says keeping inmates in house will save money.