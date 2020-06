SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Commission has set up a position to make sure funds from the CARES Act are distributed fairly.

Dr. Lyle Foster will be joining the county as the CARES Act relief funds grants administrator.

Dr. Foster will be responsible for assisting the commission in allocating $34 million in CARES Act funding.

The position is funded by the CARES Act and will run through the end of the year.