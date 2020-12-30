Greene County Highway Department looking to hire ahead of winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The county highway crew is about to start one of their busiest times of the year, but right now, they aren’t battling the conditions – as much as they are staying fully staffed.

The Greene County Highway Department is responsible for a little more than 1,500 miles of roadway in the area.

Western District Supervisor Jeff Deckard says if they have to get out and treat roads this week, 1,500 miles could be a little harder to cover than usual.

“COVID Outbreak – we may have a little more difficulty getting the roads clear. Currently, we have about – I believe there are at least 10 people that are out on quarantine. That may make it a little more challenging to get the roads cleared in a timely manner like we’re used to. One driver may have to plow his route, as well as another,” Deckard says.

The department has 35 trucks that run in 12-hour shifts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers are among the positions they are looking to hire. Jacob Scott is one of the newer staff members. He started with the department in May. Oddly enough, the effects of the pandemic lead him to the job.

“Cause of COVID, my old job had to lay off. I was looking for another job anyway. I had a buddy that used to work here, and he told me to come over here and apply,” Scott says. He began mowing grass but may find himself filling other positions as the season rolls on.

“Filling cracks, mostly in the wintertime. If you aren’t doing that, it’s just wherever they need you at. Just kind of moving around – wherever there’s a need – driving a truck or whatever the case might be,” Scott says.

The County encourages drivers to be courteous to salt trucks or other maintenance vehicles this winter as they may be taking on a bigger workload than usual.