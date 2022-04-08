GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released a COVID-19 update for the month of March.

According to the Health department, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 declined significantly in March as compared to February, with 81 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at the end of February as opposed to only 17 hospitalized with COVID-19 at the end of March.

Greene County is now considered a low-level impact for COVID-19 based on new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the past 7 days, the percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the county, and the count of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days.

2 Greene County residents lost their lives to COVID-19 during March, including a woman in her 60’s and a woman in her 70’s. In February, 35 patients in Greene County died due to COVID-19 complications.

As of April 5, 16 patients are in Greene County hospitals due to COVID-19, three of whom are in critical care.