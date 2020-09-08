Greene County Health Department announces two new COVID-19 deaths

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 death on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to the health department, the community lost two men in their 90s with underlying health conditions. One individual was associated with long-term care.

“Institutional settings, like long-term care, are environments where a respiratory illness can easily spread,” the health department said. “This can be especially devastating in a long-term care facility, where residents are more susceptible to disease.”

According to the health department, there have been nine COVID-19 deaths reported in September, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 39.

“Director of Health Clay Goddard again reminded the community that we all have a part to play in preventing the further spread of COVID-19, especially among those more vulnerable,” the health department said. “Goddard urges everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and most importantly, to stay home when you are sick.”