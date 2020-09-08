Greene County Health Department announces two new COVID-19 deaths

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 death on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to the health department, the community lost two men in their 90s with underlying health conditions. One individual was associated with long-term care.

“Institutional settings, like long-term care, are environments where a respiratory illness can easily spread,” the health department said. “This can be especially devastating in a long-term care facility, where residents are more susceptible to disease.”

According to the health department, there have been nine COVID-19 deaths reported in September, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 39.

“Director of Health Clay Goddard again reminded the community that we all have a part to play in preventing the further spread of COVID-19, especially among those more vulnerable,” the health department said. “Goddard urges everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and most importantly, to stay home when you are sick.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now