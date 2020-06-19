Greene County has urgent need for Election Judges

SPRINGFIELD — You can get paid to be an election judge for August and November in Greene County.

Election judges are the people who do everything from greeting you at the door, checking you in, and handling ballots.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says they are well short of the number of judges they need for the county’s 80 polling locations.

“We’re going to need well over 500 just for August alone just to make sure that we’re ready,” says Schoeller.

Right now, Schoeller says they have less than 400, and we are just 47 days from the August primary.

Greene County is adding two election judges per polling location to ensure a safe, sanitary, environment while maintaining efficient and accurate voting.

Schoeller explains that many who would normally sign up may be sitting out in 2020.

“During this time period of COVID-19, there are some people who have normally served probably for good reasons – mostly health related – they aren’t going to be serving this year. So we’re looking for new people who can step up and help. August is a great opportunity to kind of get your feet wet, and understand what it is to serve as an election judge so that when we get into November, you’re ready and prepared,” Schoeller says.

Springfield resident Melanie Bach has been doing election judge work for about 5 years, and says she will continue that this year.

“It’s important to be a part of the election process so that you can have the confidence that your vote is being counted, and that everyone elses votes are being counted,” Bach says.

If that isn’t enough, you also get paid!

$115 for Regular Election Judges

$130 for Supervisory Judges (Manages voting precincts)

$210 for Super Judges (Responsible for picking up and dropping off ballot marking devices)

Plus, all judges will get an $85 bonus included for pandemic hazard pay.

Training takes place Monday-Friday the week before an election for about 3 hours a day, and judges get paid for that as well.

All polling places are operated bipartisan, and they are members of the community, which Schoeller is one of the best parts of the process.

“You get to see two people that may disagree politically, but they come together for one purpose, and that is that we want to make sure that everyone gets to have a voice fairly,” Schoeller says.

For more on the requirements of being an election judge, click here.