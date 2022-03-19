SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A firefighter has died after his vehicle crashed while attempting to respond to a structure fire outside of Springfield on Friday.

Dustin Brandhorst, 36, was en route to the fire at about 8:48 p.m. on March 19 with emergency equipment activated in Ebenezer, when the firetruck he was operating traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Brandhorst was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 15th fatality crash of 2022.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.