Greene County father charged with kidnapping after leaving with his two sons

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The father who left his Greene County home with his two children has been charged.

Court records say Darrell Peak has been charged with two counts of parental kidnapping.

Peak and his two children, Mayson and Kaiden, have been missing from Greene County since Thursday.

Family members last saw Darrell, Mayson and Kaiden Peak at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies were called to investigate the situation at 10 a.m. Friday. By 2:35 p.m., Darrell Peak’s car was found abandoned on State Highway 65 North of Warsaw.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office said a Missouri State Trooper stopped to assist Darrell Thursday evening before he was known to be missing. He declined any assistance at the time.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, MSHP was called about a man and two small children walking along State Highway 65, but the three could not be located.

At 7:52 p.m., a Benton County Deputy observed who she believed to be the three walking on Highway 65 North of the vehicle, turned around to check on the three but was unable to locate them.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office said that while several attempts to issue an Amber Alert have been made, the case has yet to meet the criteria to issue any.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anybody with information about the whereabouts of Darrell, Mayson and/or Kaiden Peak are asked to call 911.