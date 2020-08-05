Greene County Farm Road 115 to be closed near Willard for road widening

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.- MoDOT has announced Greene County Farm Road 115 will be partially closed as part of a widening project between Willard and Springfield. The road will be closed at U.S. Route 160, near Willard.

The closure will begin mid-morning on Tuesday, August 11. During this time the road will be resurfaced, widened to four roads, a traffic barrier will be installed, a pedestrian underpass will be added, a box culvert will be added to carry Frisco Highline Trail underneat Route 160, street lighting will be added and several intersection improvements will be made.

MoDOT says this closure may last for several weeks.

There will be a signed detour, directing traffic towards Greene County Farm Road 94, Farm Road 104 and Farm Road 103.