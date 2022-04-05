In the April 5th municipal elections there are 30 different ballot combinations for voters casting a ballot today.

Greene County’s 80 polling locations, including five central polling locations, will be open until 7 p.m.

When it comes to voter turnout, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says he believes there’s relatively high interest, likely due to Springfield’s School Board race.

Schoeller tells OzarksFirst Tuesday he expects upwards of 18% voter turnout, compared to 13% in Greene County’s last April election.

“It’s probably going to continue to get closer towards that 15 and I think probably 18% by the end of the day, especially as people get off work and make sure they vote before they go home,” Schoeller says.

A number of local races and funding decision has had the Clerk’s office busy the past ten weeks.

“We appreciate this first election of the year. April gives our election judges a chance to get back in the practice of being an election judge,” Shoeller says. “That’s been a great opportunity now for election judges. But the office team as well.”

OzarksFirst crews also caught up with Missouri State University’s Chief Diversity Officer Wes Pratt as he cast his ballot on campus this afternoon.

“I’m always going to vote in any election I’m qualified to vote in or to participate in,” says Pratt. “I mean, a lot of folks sacrificed and died even for the right to participate, so it’s always important to me.”

The right for people to have their voice heard is something Pratt says he’s advocated for since he was a teenager growing up in the Ozarks.

“It doesn’t matter the size of the election or who’s participating in you know, like I mentioned, there was a time that people like me couldn’t vote or participate in the electoral process. It’s critically important,” Pratt adds. “And I you know, I actually lobbied for the vote at 18 when I was a youngster back in the day.”

The Greene County Clerk’s Office says with so many locations and even more machines, they’re prepared to face some technical issues.

“Any time you’re dealing with electronics, you’re going to have those challenges,” Schoeller adds. “Sometimes the machine gets bumped in transport at the beginning of the day, so we have to go out to make sure that the machines properly scan in the ballots. We’ve just had a handful that’s happened at, but nothing out of the ordinary.”

