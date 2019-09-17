Greene County drops out of alternate energy program

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County is dropping out of a program that gives people an alternative way to pay for energy improvements instead of a loan from a bank.

It’s called the property assessed clean energy program or PACE.

Several cities across the state use it.

However, the News-Leader reports last month Greene County commissioners had concerns about the program and decided to stop it.

City council is also debating dropping out in Springfield.

PACE allows homeowners to install energy-efficient appliances. Like furnaces, air conditioners, or solar panels, by placing a tax lien on the home.

The cost is then paid on a yearly tax bill, with the idea that any savings on utilities would account for much of the borrowed amount.

However, some dislike the idea.

One major argument against PACE is loan administrators are not making sure people can actually pay the loan back.

County collector, Leah Betts, argues PACE offers a way around qualifying for a home equity loan which can lead to problems.

Proponents are pushing back, saying city leaders shouldn’t scrap the whole program.

Rather get a different provider.

Out of the 44 homes using PACE, one foreclosed, and several others are late on their taxes.