Greene County distributes all $34 million in CARES Act funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- With the end of 2020 just two weeks away, it also marks the deadline for the Greene County Commission to distribute all $34 million in CARES Act funding.

The County beat the deadline.

The Commission gave funds to non-profits, education, healthcare, and small businesses before applying for a slice of the funds. The Commission waited until all other applicants were fulfilled before they were approved this week.

Lyle Foster, Grant Administrator with Greene County, says each application was handled carefully to avoid issues afterward.

“We just had to make sure that businesses complied because the County will be audited, and the County, of course, doesn’t want to have to take something back because we awarded funds improperly. That’s just part of the County’s due diligence, and you know, we can applaud them for that,” says Lyle.

Ozarks First has written stories each time the Commission announced funds for organizations; you can also see that list on the Greene County CARES Act transparency dashboard.