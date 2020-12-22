Greene County deputy recovers, goes home after being hit by a car

Local News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County deputy who was hit by a car and taken to the hospital on Dec. 11 was able to leave the hospital and go home Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Lieutenant Westbrook was laying out tire spikes on the road to stop a suspect when the suspect veered off the road and struck him.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said it is thankful for the support Westbrook received during his recovery.

