Greene County Deputy hit by passing tractor-trailer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County Deputy was hit by a passing tractor-trailer, luckily the deputy was not injured.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a Greene County Deputy was assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with traffic while they worked a motor vehicle crash. While moving traffic into another lane, a Greene County Deputy was hit by the trailer.

Although no one was injured, the Sheriff’s Office wanted to remind drivers to “MOVE OVER!”

A post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page asks:

If you see an emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway with flashing lights:

1. Immediately slow down.

2. Move over if you can safely do so.

3. Switch to a lane that’s not immediately next to the emergency vehicle, if possible.

The post also shared these pictures:

