Greene County deputies actively searching for Russell Long, a missing man

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since the beginning of April 2021.

Deputies said Russell Long, 39, was last seen at a residence on the 9900 block of W. Farm Road 76.

Greene County detectives searched “above the property” and used “excavating equipment” on Monday, May 24, but could not find evidence of Long’s whereabouts.

Long is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, is 6 feet tall, and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 417-829-6230.