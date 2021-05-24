Greene County deputies actively searching for Russell Long, a missing man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since the beginning of April 2021.

Deputies said Russell Long, 39, was last seen at a residence on the 9900 block of W. Farm Road 76.

Greene County detectives searched “above the property” and used “excavating equipment” on Monday, May 24, but could not find evidence of Long’s whereabouts.

Long is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, is 6 feet tall, and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 417-829-6230.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now