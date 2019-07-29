Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Greene County Deputies removed unsupervised toddler from hot car

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1478035506149.png

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Deputies responded to a call at the Flying J truck stop, located on West Chestnut Expressway, to check on the well being of a child on July 28, 2019, around 7:30 p.m.

When Deputies arrived the child, who was nearly 2- years old, had been left in a vehicle unsupervised. The vehicle was not running.

Deputies were able to remove the child, who was sweating profusely, from the vehicle.

Deputies located the mother of the child inside the truck stop and took her into custody. She was taken to the Greene County Jail for Endangering the well- fair of a child, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The child was released to the Children’s Divison after being seen by medical personal.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now