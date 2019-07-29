Greene County Deputies removed unsupervised toddler from hot car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Deputies responded to a call at the Flying J truck stop, located on West Chestnut Expressway, to check on the well being of a child on July 28, 2019, around 7:30 p.m.

When Deputies arrived the child, who was nearly 2- years old, had been left in a vehicle unsupervised. The vehicle was not running.

Deputies were able to remove the child, who was sweating profusely, from the vehicle.

Deputies located the mother of the child inside the truck stop and took her into custody. She was taken to the Greene County Jail for Endangering the well- fair of a child, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The child was released to the Children’s Divison after being seen by medical personal.

This is a developing story.