Greene County Deputies recover three stolen cars in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Within the last 24 hours in Springfield, three cars were stolen and recovered.

Greene County Deputies say car thefts aren’t unusual, but it’s rare how fast they found each car.

Captain Marc Staeger said chasing a stolen car is not normal.

Staeger said typically, most stolen cars are found abandoned over time but last night, deputies recovered the cars within hours.

Four people were arrested, and no one was hurt.

Staeger said he’s unsure how the cars were stolen, but he has advice for other drivers so that this doesn’t happen to them.

He said, “We recommend that they don’t leave their vehicle running, unoccupied. So, we recommend that if their vehicle’s parked, they make sure that their vehicle is locked, and that they have their keys with them or at least not in the vehicle. We also ask that they don’t leave valuables within plain sight of the vehicle or inside the vehicle where somebody walking by sees a valuable item they don’t try to break into the vehicle or something like that.”

Staeger says he sees a trend in car thefts around two seasons: Summer and winter.