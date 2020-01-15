Greene County Deputies help buy laundry supplies for immobilized woman

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Two deputies talk about the good deed they were recognized for on Facebook today.

Greene County Deputies Austin Adams and Chuck Baxter responded to a woman’s 911 call when she asked for help on her laundry.

When the deputies arrived at the home, they discovered that the couple was immobilized.

Deputy Baxter stayed with the couple while Deputy Adams went to the store to buy supplies for them.

“They were very very thankful, they kept wanting to give you money, and I’m like no it’s fine, I’m like, just take care of yourself, and they were very appreciative,” Deputy Adams said.

The man, who deputies say usually is the caretaker for the woman, was very confused, he couldn’t remember the year or the day, so they arranged medical care for him.

“I hope that people see this story and know that we’re out there to help them, we’re not just out there to write tickets and make things difficult for people, we like to help, we do what we can to make sure people are in good shape and have everything they need,” Deputy Baxter said.

The man has now returned home to continue being the caretaker of the woman.