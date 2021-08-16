Greene County deputies arrest man for assault and leaving “donuts” throughout Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man Monday who is connected to several “donuts” made on Springfield streets, including one in front of the Greene County Jail.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck and was doing “donuts” in front of area businesses, intersections and other locations across Springfield. On Friday, August 13, the same truck did a “donut” in the middle of the road in front of the Greene County Jail.

Later that Friday, the man was involved in an assault in Greene County. Deputies responded to that scene and found another “donut” in the road.

The man is currently in the Greene County Jail on charges of assault and drug possession.

