Greene County Democrats’ annual fall picnic held Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hundreds of people came together tonight at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield for the annual Greene County Democrats fall picnic.

Residents got a chance to speak with candidates running for Roy Blunt’s Senate seat in 2022.

Their goal is to turn Missouri blue.

“I’m running for the U.S. Senate because too many people are suffering. America is only as strong as our weakest link. And we no longer can stand by with so much suffering going on,” said Jewel Kelly, who’s running for U.S. Senate.

“I’m terrified of the division that is tearing apart our country right now. And if we don’t find people who are willing to go out and build trust in our community, there’s nothing that we’re going to be able to do to resolve that,” said Spencer Toder, who’s running for U.S. Senate.

“Two big pillars of my campaign, are number one, we have to restore our democracy,” said Timothy Shepard, who’s running for U.S. Senate.

“Number two, climate change poses an enormous threat,” said Shepard.

“Reduce the cost of healthcare, including mental health. The second priority is to stimulate the economy-to to create more jobs. The third priority is to protect the environment and address climate change. The fourth priority is to reduce the cost of education. And address student debt, and then the last one is to provide equal protection under the law,” said Kelly.

“Voting rights has to be number one, in terms of how we make progress in this country. There’s no path forward as a democracy without voting rights,” said Toder.