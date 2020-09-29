Greene County Democratic, Republican political signs being taken or damaged

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County Democrats and Republicans say they are seeing a significant number of political signs being damaged or snatched from yards.

Representatives from both parties say this is such a highly contentious race with a lot of enthusiasm.

“About a month or two months ago you would see individual signs stolen,” said Sam Smith, Greene County Democrats director. “What we’ve seen is a recent trend is people going through entire blocks and sometimes stealing 20 to 30 signs at once.”

Smith says hundreds of signs have been removed from properties. There seems to be an uptick in the thefts in recent weeks, more so than in years past.

“We do hear people are afraid to put signs in their yard and bumper stickers on their car,” said Dannette Proctor, chair of Greene County Republicans. “Some people are fearful and that’s sad.”

Both groups recommend putting the signs closer to your home or taking them in at night and bringing them back out in the morning.