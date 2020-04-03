Greene County courthouse closes to the public

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The Greene County courthouse will close to the public for 30 days starting Monday, April 6.

Community members looking for services can still call, fax, or email the department; they will be making limited appointments.

If you are looking to complete a notary application or want to cast an absentee vote, call the County Clerk’s Office.

Here is the contact information for each department:

  • Assessor’s Office
    • Phone: (417) 868-4101
    • Fax: (417) 829-6193
    • Email: AssessorOnline@greenecountymo.gov
  • Auditor’s Office
    • Phone: (417) 868-4120
  • Budget Department
    • Phone: (417) 868-4115
  • Collector’s Office
    • Phone: (417) 868-4036
    • Email: YourCollector@greenecountymo.gov
  • County Clerk’s Office
    • Phone: (417) 868-4060
    • Email: CountyClerk@greenecountymo.gov
  • Human Resources Department
    • Phone: (417) 868-4116
    • Email: HR@greenecountymo.gov
  • Information Systems Department
    • For deliveries, call (417) 868-4031
  • Recorder’s Office
    • Phone: (417) 868-4068
  • Resource Management Department
    • Phone: (417) 868-4015
    • Email: ResourceManagement@greenecountymo.gov
  • Sheriff’s Office – Civil & Records Division
    • Phone: (417) 868-4042
  • Treasurer’s Office
    • Phone: (417) 868-4051
  • Veterans Service Office
    • Phone: (417) 832-8387

For more information visit greenecountymo.gov.

