Greene County courthouse closes to the public

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The Greene County courthouse will close to the public for 30 days starting Monday, April 6.

Community members looking for services can still call, fax, or email the department; they will be making limited appointments.

If you are looking to complete a notary application or want to cast an absentee vote, call the County Clerk’s Office.

Here is the contact information for each department:

Assessor’s Office Phone: (417) 868-4101 Fax: (417) 829-6193 Email: AssessorOnline@greenecountymo.gov

Auditor’s Office Phone: (417) 868-4120

Budget Department Phone: (417) 868-4115

Collector’s Office Phone: (417) 868-4036 Email: YourCollector@greenecountymo.gov

County Clerk’s Office Phone: (417) 868-4060 Email: CountyClerk@greenecountymo.gov

Human Resources Department Phone: (417) 868-4116 Email: HR@greenecountymo.gov

Information Systems Department For deliveries, call (417) 868-4031

Recorder’s Office Phone: (417) 868-4068

Resource Management Department Phone: (417) 868-4015 Email: ResourceManagement@greenecountymo.gov

Sheriff’s Office – Civil & Records Division Phone: (417) 868-4042

Treasurer’s Office Phone: (417) 868-4051

Veterans Service Office Phone: (417) 832-8387



For more information visit greenecountymo.gov.