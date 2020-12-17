Greene County Commissioner Harold Bengsch reflects on 60+ years of service before retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A long-time employee for Greene County, Harold Bengsch, 85, announced his impending retirement back in January.

In just 15 days, Bengsch will step down from his role as Greene County Commissioner, one he has held since being elected in 2004. However, that is just one chapter of his over a half-century career in public service.

Born and raised in Christian County, Bengsch graduated from Billings High School in 1953, he went on to graduate from Missouri State University with a double major in Agricultural Science, and later got his Master’s in Public Health from the School of Medicine at the University of Missouri.

Not long after that, he pursued his health career in Greene County.

“There was a job opening in the health department in the laboratory. I applied for it, and got it, and I was hooked on public health. Worked my way up through the ranks,” says Bengsch.

He eventually became the Director of the Health Department in 1980 – a role he fulfilled until 2000. That was his first go-round with retirement.

“I was asked to consider running for county commission after my retirement. I think it was four days after my retirement,” Bengsch said with a laugh.

Bengsch won election in 2004, and has held that position since.

In January of 2020, he announced that he would retire at the end of the year.

“I intend to give it full bore ahead in doing what I’ve been doing for the last 15 years,” Bengsch told KOLR10 back on January 14.

Almost exactly two months later, Greene County saw its very first positive case of COVID-19. From then on, Bengsch’s extensive background in Public Health would be put to use almost every day.

On Wednesday, just two weeks away from retirement, tried to sum up his final year as best he could. It was perhaps the most important of his 60+ years as a public servant.

“It’s been a real challenge. I can tell you, this community has one of the strongest and best health departments in the state. I would say in the entire Midwest.,” says Bengsch.

The believes most difficult parts of the pandemic were the lives lost, as well as trying to relay to citizens the importance of safety measures such as masking and distancing.

“This is a very difficult thing to deal with when you have folks that feel – here’s what the recommendation is, and that recommendation seems to go against personal freedom. That’s difficult to explain,” Bengsch says.

“I’m not castigating against anyone that doesn’t want to wear a mask. I don’t like to wear the mask. It’s not my idea of freedom, but it is my idea of protecting you. If I can protect you, I have served a purpose.”

While he isn’t technically a member of the Health Department anymore, he recognizes the task that the current regime has done.

“(Director) Clay Goddard is doing a magnificent job. He has tremendous support within his department to do what needs to be done,” says Bengsch.

That compliment is coming from a man who spent 45 years at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, a building that now bears his name. That happened in the early 2000’s.

“When I first heard it, I thought somebody was putting me on. I thought it was a joke. I don’t know of any reason that I deserve a building to be named after me,” says Bengsch.

He won’t take credit for much, but some things he is proud to have seen over his career were the unification of several city and county agencies, as well as the introduction of the Jordan Valley Health Center and the Child Advocacy Center. He says the ability for the area to collaborate has been the key to becoming what it is today.

Now, he’ll take the last two weeks to finish strong, and ride off into the sunset with his wife of over 60 years: Darlene.

“Any success I’ve had I owe a great deal of that to my wife. She’s been the wind beneath my wings all these years. I owe something to her, to do something she wants to do. And so, she’s making that list right now,” says Bengsch. “It won’t be too many weeks, and we’ll have to start preparing the garden. My wife and I love to garden. And if there is a trip along the way, we can just say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take that trip.'”

December 31 will be the last day the Bengsch puts on his signature bolo tie and goes to work for the city or county in an official capacity, but it doesn’t sound like his career in public service is going to be coming to an end anytime soon.

“I serve on somewhere between 24-26 different boards and agencies. I plan to stay pretty active in the community working through those organizations that I’ve spent a lot of time with. I see so much good done in the community and I love to see that happen,” says Bengsch.

As for his sweet collection of bolo ties:

“You know, I have some grandkids, and 10 great-grandkids coming on, and I imagine some of those boys will inherit those bolos,” says Bengsch.