Greene County Commission distributes final $3.2 million from CARES Act Relief Funds

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Commission approved the final distribution from the final reserved CARES Act Relief Funds of $3.2 million, according to the Greene County Commission.

The funds had to be allocated by June 30, 2021, due to state guidelines.

“This has been a tremendous opportunity to provide needed support to our health care organizations, nonprofits and local governments that have been so vital in responding to the multiple impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Lyle Foster, CARES grant administrator.

Here are the organizations that received funding:

Springfield-Greene County Park Board – $355,020.98

Greene County Information Services – $143,017.34

Ebenezer Fire Protection District – $16,818.51

Battlefield Fire Protection District – $53,014.55

Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District – $5,138.35

Fair Grove Fire Protection District – $18,895.14

Strafford Fire Protection District – $75,930.59

Ash Grove Fire Protection District – $17,237.79

Lakeland Hospital – $48,549.59

City Utilities – $48,900.22

Ronald McDonald House – $5,403.99

Vision Rehabilitation Center of the Ozarks – $5,000

Arc of the Ozarks – $10,644.48

Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks – $29,775.15

NAMI Southwest MO – $4,284.77

Be a Jewel, Inc. – $952.42

Diaper Bank of the Ozarks – $39,234.80

Greene County Ag and Mechanical Society (Fair) – $80,625.99

Discovery Center – $157,702.08

Springfield Victory Mission – $21,571.38

Care to Learn – $25,575.54

Brookline Fire Protection District – $14,780.96

City of Republic Fire Department – $9,655.36

Girls on the Run – 17,287.21

Pregnancy Care Center – $16,437.95

Bois D’Arc Fire Protection District – $4,374.94

Doula Foundation – $17,239.96

Willard Fire Protection District – $12,219.32

Jordan Valley Health Clinic – $246,797.28

Gilloz Center for Arts and Entertainment – $54,645.96

Family Life Community Service Life 360 – $38,404.51

Senior Age – $25,000

The Connecting Grounds – $19,052.31

The remaining funds will be divided among Greene County municipalities (with the exception of Springfield) based on the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 estimated populations for each municipality to be used for first responder and police department salaries: City of Ash Grove Police Department – $18,305.45 City of Battlefield Police Department – $84,550.11 City of Fair Grove Police Department – $19,535.96 City of Rogersville Police Department – $4,363.88 City of Republic Police Department – $220,629.49 City of Strafford Police Department – $31,726.91 City of Walnut Grove Police Department – $9,920.21 City of Willard Police Department – $72,765.11 Greene County law enforcement – $1,148,130.89



The total amount of the Greene County Commission recieved from the CARES Act was around $34.4 million.

The $34.4 million was spread through health care small businesses, non-profits/community organizations, education, tax-supported entities and a 10% reserve contingency for other emergencies.