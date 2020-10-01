Greene County Commission approves over $200,000 of CARES Act Relief Fund grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission has approved funding for 22 CARES Act Relief Fund grants.
The total amount given is $287,243.10. According to a press release, the Commission has approved $24,447,399.97 of the $34.4 million total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County to date.
Here are the businesses who received funding:
- Lil Owls Child Care-$3,600 for supplies and cleaning costs
- Greene County Public Water Supply District #6 (Bois D’Arc)-$14,171.43 for payroll, PPE, utility assistance and technology upgrade
- City of Willard-$22,069.57 for laptop, sanitizing, PPE, wages and utility assistance
- Greene County Budget #3- $19,096.40 for technology and PPE
- Fair Grove Fire District-$13,795.70 for facemasks and regulator for RIT (Rapid Intervention Team) packs
- Brookline Fire #2 – $85,010 for RIT packs, helmets and turnout gear
- Wedding Event Planning -$5,000 for overhead and payroll to independent contractors
- Jennifer Ann White Realtor – $2,500 for computer equipment
- Backstage Tanning -$5,000 for general operations
- Dugout Ventures, LLC – $5,000 for payroll, rent and utilities
- Dragonfest Renaissance Faire -$5,000 for operations
- TASK9, LLC – $15,000 for payroll
- Petersons Properties- $5,000 for business interruption
- Blustyles Barbershop-$5,000 for business interruption
- Dimensions Hair Design-$5,000 for operations
- Big Whiskey’s, LLC (311 Park Central) -$10,000 for payroll
- Big Whiskey’s, LLC #4 (1550 E Battlefield)-$15,000 for payroll
- Big Whiskey’s 7, LLC (900 W Old town Rd)-$15,000 for payroll
- Josh Dukewits (dba Fire Family Barbeque Catering) – $5,000 for utilities and operations
- Think Big Foundation of Missouri, Inc. -$5,000 for business interruption.
- Big Whiskey’s #3, LLC (Republic Road)-$10,000 for payroll
- Springfield Downtown CID -$17,000 for outdoor seating for downtown restaurants