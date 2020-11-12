Greene County Commission approves nearly 50 more CARES Act Relief funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission has approved 47 CARES Act Relief fund applications for Greene County organizations.
The total funds approved in this batch is $1,314,093.01. So far, the county has approved $26,830,628.41 in funds. That total represents 78 percent of the funds made available to Greene County for local distribution.
Below are the organizations that were approved funding and how much they recieved:
Small businesses:
- Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool, Inc (West Chestnut), $15,000 for business interruption
- Peapod Learning Center (Brentwood). $10,000 for business interruption
- Republic Chamber of Commerce, $32,340 for general support
- FP F&B, LLC (Farmers Park) (Progress Restaurant), $10,000 for business interruption
- Stephanie D Ireland, Inc. (Architecture firm), $5,000 for business interruption
- Payne Sign Company, $10,000.00 for business interruption
- 417 Brewery Bus Tours, $5,000 for business interruption
- The Phoenix Group (WF Codys) Restaurant, $5,000 for business interruption
- SoundLife Hearing Technologies, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- J. Howard Fisk Limousines, Inc, $10,000 for business interruption
- Riad Burgers and Gyros, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- Goodboys, LLC (Druff’s Restaurant), $5,000 for business interruption
- O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC (management company), $15,000 for business interruption
- RTT Hospitality, LLC (Marriott Towneplace Suites), $10,000 for business interruption
- Glen44 Investments, LLC (Multiple Businesses), $10,000 for business interruption
- O’Reilly Hospitality II, LLC (Hilton Garden Inn), $10,000 for business interruption
- O’Reilly Hospitality III, LLC (Houlihan’s Farmers Park, $15,000 for business interruption
- O’Reilly Hospitality, LLC (Doubletree, Fairfield & Houlihans), $30,000 for business interruption
- OH-MD Republic, LLC (Macadoodles Republic, MO), $5,000 for business interruption
- Platos Closet (Sixteen Feathers LLC), $10,000 for business interruption
- La Luna Hair Academy, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- Phillips Transport, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- Beth’s Bake Shoppe, Inc., $5,000 for business interruption
- Smart Start Daycare, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- Signs Now, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- Sivarts, Inc dba ACIS IT Solutions, $5,000 for business interruption
- Romella Foods, LLC (Culvers on Sunshine), $15,000 for business interruption
- Take a Break Cleaning Service, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- Country Fresh Inc dba Cash Saver #417, $20,000 for business interruption
- Allendale Risk Management (Harmon commodity risk management), $5,000 for business interruption
- Evans Wealth Planning, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- Pearson Creek Properties, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- Lucy’s Chinese Food, Inc (Campbell Street), $5,000 for business interruption
- (Brooke Evans Realtor), $5,000 for business interruption
- Springfield Tint Company, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- Lucy’s Chinese Food, Inc (Sunshine Street), $5,000 for business interruption
- East Sunshine FW, LLC (First Watch), $10,000 for business interruption
- Old Towne Event Center, LLC (Republic), $5,000 for business interruption
- Queen City Cycles, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption
- LSP Claremont, Inc (Little Sunshine’s playhouse), $10,000 for business interruption
- Whiteaker & Wilson PC (DBA Law Office of Stuart Huffman), $5,000 for business interruption
- LSP Cardinal, Inc, $10,000 for business interruption
Total: $372,340
Healthcare:
- NAMI, $66,000 for personnel, technology and PPE
Total: $66,000
Nonprofit/community organizations:
- City of Springfield Workforce Development, $56,551 for Fairbanks School job center affiliate for technology and PPE
- Ash Grove Fire Protection District, $4,550 for technology, sanitization and PPE
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office, $678,949.44 for meals, sanitization and laundry
- Greene County Budget Office, $135,702.57 for technology and personnel
Total: $875,753.01