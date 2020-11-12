Greene County Commission approves nearly 50 more CARES Act Relief funds

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission has approved 47 CARES Act Relief fund applications for Greene County organizations.

The total funds approved in this batch is $1,314,093.01. So far, the county has approved $26,830,628.41 in funds. That total represents 78 percent of the funds made available to Greene County for local distribution.

Below are the organizations that were approved funding and how much they recieved:

Small businesses:

Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool, Inc (West Chestnut), $15,000 for business interruption

Peapod Learning Center (Brentwood). $10,000 for business interruption

Republic Chamber of Commerce, $32,340 for general support

FP F&B, LLC (Farmers Park) (Progress Restaurant), $10,000 for business interruption

Stephanie D Ireland, Inc. (Architecture firm), $5,000 for business interruption

Payne Sign Company, $10,000.00 for business interruption

417 Brewery Bus Tours, $5,000 for business interruption

The Phoenix Group (WF Codys) Restaurant, $5,000 for business interruption

SoundLife Hearing Technologies, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

J. Howard Fisk Limousines, Inc, $10,000 for business interruption

Riad Burgers and Gyros, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

Goodboys, LLC (Druff’s Restaurant), $5,000 for business interruption

O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC (management company), $15,000 for business interruption

RTT Hospitality, LLC (Marriott Towneplace Suites), $10,000 for business interruption

Glen44 Investments, LLC (Multiple Businesses), $10,000 for business interruption

O’Reilly Hospitality II, LLC (Hilton Garden Inn), $10,000 for business interruption

O’Reilly Hospitality III, LLC (Houlihan’s Farmers Park, $15,000 for business interruption

O’Reilly Hospitality, LLC (Doubletree, Fairfield & Houlihans), $30,000 for business interruption

OH-MD Republic, LLC (Macadoodles Republic, MO), $5,000 for business interruption

Platos Closet (Sixteen Feathers LLC), $10,000 for business interruption

La Luna Hair Academy, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

Phillips Transport, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

Beth’s Bake Shoppe, Inc., $5,000 for business interruption

Smart Start Daycare, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

Signs Now, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

Sivarts, Inc dba ACIS IT Solutions, $5,000 for business interruption

Romella Foods, LLC (Culvers on Sunshine), $15,000 for business interruption

Take a Break Cleaning Service, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

Country Fresh Inc dba Cash Saver #417, $20,000 for business interruption

Allendale Risk Management (Harmon commodity risk management), $5,000 for business interruption

Evans Wealth Planning, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

Pearson Creek Properties, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

Lucy’s Chinese Food, Inc (Campbell Street), $5,000 for business interruption

(Brooke Evans Realtor), $5,000 for business interruption

Springfield Tint Company, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

Lucy’s Chinese Food, Inc (Sunshine Street), $5,000 for business interruption

East Sunshine FW, LLC (First Watch), $10,000 for business interruption

Old Towne Event Center, LLC (Republic), $5,000 for business interruption

Queen City Cycles, LLC, $5,000 for business interruption

LSP Claremont, Inc (Little Sunshine’s playhouse), $10,000 for business interruption

Whiteaker & Wilson PC (DBA Law Office of Stuart Huffman), $5,000 for business interruption

LSP Cardinal, Inc, $10,000 for business interruption

Total: $372,340

Healthcare:

NAMI, $66,000 for personnel, technology and PPE

Total: $66,000

Nonprofit/community organizations:

City of Springfield Workforce Development, $56,551 for Fairbanks School job center affiliate for technology and PPE

Ash Grove Fire Protection District, $4,550 for technology, sanitization and PPE

Greene County Sheriff’s Office, $678,949.44 for meals, sanitization and laundry

Greene County Budget Office, $135,702.57 for technology and personnel

Total: $875,753.01