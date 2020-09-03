Greene County Commission approves 53 additional CARES Act Relief Fund grats

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Commission reviewed and voted to approve funding for 53 CARES Act Relief Fund applications for over $2 million.

To date, the Commission has approved more $22 million of the $34.4 total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.

Here is the funding breakdown:

Education

  • The Steeler Seaburn Memorial Scholarship Fund – $8,000 for scholarships for underserved.
  • Summit Prep School – $7,000 for swivel cameras for the classroom.
  • St. Joseph Catholic Academy – $35,264 for building operations.
  • Infinity Academy – $18,000 for payroll, rent, utilities, insurance, and supplies.
  • Education total: $68,264.00

Nonprofit/Community organizations

  • Community Partnership of the Ozarks – $376,762.80 for crisis intervention services, community-centered transportation hub, O’Reilly Center for Hope, and hotel shelter for homeless.
  • SeniorAge – $90,222.75 for masks, hand sanitizer stations, single-serve paper products, janitorial, air-purifying system & client transportation assistance.
  • The Arc of the Ozarks – $15,071.13 for PPE supplies.
  • Greene County Ag & Mechanical Society – $100,000 for staffing.
  • Springfield Symphony – $13,604.41 for payroll & streaming equipment.
  • Doula Foundation – $80,355.95 for staffing, virtual contact, and supplies.
  • Discovery Center – $380,535.35 for emergency childcare program payroll and food.
  • Council of Churches – $57,178 for food for the unsheltered.
  • Shrine Building Association – $50,636.92 for utilities and repairs.
  • History Museum of the Ozarks – $7,921.85 for laptops and supplies.
  • Lutheran Family Services – $100,000 for direct client assistance.
  • Springfield Faith Assembly of God – $13,207.49 for payroll, live stream, food, cleaning, and housing assistance.
  • Springfield Regional Arts Council – $14,857.33 for leaning, sanitization, and Zoom license.
  • Kids of Creation Preschool – $21,816 for PPE, supplies, Tablets, and streaming.
  • Care to Learn – $17,372.44 for payroll.
  • Greater Springfield Dental Foundation – $25,000 for oral health grants.
  • Gloria Deo Academy – $20,708.28 for PPE, Plexiglas, virtual & outdoor classrooms.
  • Nonprofit/community organizations total: $1,385,250.70

Taxpayer supported entities

  • Willard Fire District – $54,000 for breathable air compressor.
  • Greene County Sheriff’s Office – $443,173.41 for technology, medical staffing, testing, air scrubbers, and full-body scan.
  • Logan Rogersville Fire District – $4,684.92 for payroll
  • Taxpayer supported entities total: $501,858.33

Small Businesses

  • Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce – $536,660.89 for technology.
  • Minorities in Business – $15,000 for payroll and webinar series.                              
  • Greek Belly – $10,000 for payroll.                                                             
  • Boz’s Berry Farm, LLC – $10,000 for product/parking/seating improvements.         
  • Rio Contracting, LLC – $10,000 for payroll.                                            
  • Wickman Gardens – $6,929.32 for outdoor kiosk.                                                         
  • KIM Commerce, LLC – $5,000 for operations.                                                                
  • Village Pottery Café, LLC – $5,000 for supplies.                       
  • The Complex, LLC – $5,000 for payroll.                                                              
  • Pepe Productions – $5,000 for operations.                                                                     
  • Lost Signal Brewing – $5,000 for payroll.                                    
  • Michelle Hutton Loving Real Estate – $5,000 for payroll.                                            
  • Before My Time Antiques – $5,000 for operations.                                                        
  • Lindbergs – $5,000 for product.                                                                
  • 5 Pound Apparel – $5,000 for inventory.                                                 
  • Queen City Beauty Spa LLC – $5,000 for cleaning.     
  • dellabeautyplus – $5,000 for operations.                                    
  • St. Michaels – $5,000 for payroll.                                                                                      
  • Tax & Financial Advisors, LLC – $5,000 for payroll.                                                      
  • Law Office of Sativa Boatman-Sloan – $5,000 for payroll.                                           
  • College Street Café – $5,000 for building maintenance and marketing.                  
  • Jamerson Door Inc. – $5,000 for payroll.                                     
  • Davalon, LLC – $5,000 for payroll and operations.                                                       
  • dz9nr, LLC – $5,000 for new product development.                                                      
  • Cheston Doran – $5,000 for operations.                                                             
  • Catering Creations – $5,000 for rent/loan.                                                                      
  • Samuel Cedars Weddings – $5,000 for rent, supplies, and labor.                              
  • Family Resolution Mediation – $5,000 for supplies.                                                     
  • Obrey Production – $4,413.96 for camera equipment.
  • Small business total: $703,004.17

