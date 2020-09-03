Greene County Commission approves 53 additional CARES Act Relief Fund grats

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Commission reviewed and voted to approve funding for 53 CARES Act Relief Fund applications for over $2 million.

To date, the Commission has approved more $22 million of the $34.4 total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.

Here is the funding breakdown:

Education

The Steeler Seaburn Memorial Scholarship Fund – $8,000 for scholarships for underserved.

Summit Prep School – $7,000 for swivel cameras for the classroom.

St. Joseph Catholic Academy – $35,264 for building operations.

Infinity Academy – $18,000 for payroll, rent, utilities, insurance, and supplies.

Education total: $68,264.00

Nonprofit/Community organizations

Community Partnership of the Ozarks – $376,762.80 for crisis intervention services, community-centered transportation hub, O’Reilly Center for Hope, and hotel shelter for homeless.

SeniorAge – $90,222.75 for masks, hand sanitizer stations, single-serve paper products, janitorial, air-purifying system & client transportation assistance.

The Arc of the Ozarks – $15,071.13 for PPE supplies.

Greene County Ag & Mechanical Society – $100,000 for staffing.

Springfield Symphony – $13,604.41 for payroll & streaming equipment.

Doula Foundation – $80,355.95 for staffing, virtual contact, and supplies.

Discovery Center – $380,535.35 for emergency childcare program payroll and food.

Council of Churches – $57,178 for food for the unsheltered.

Shrine Building Association – $50,636.92 for utilities and repairs.

History Museum of the Ozarks – $7,921.85 for laptops and supplies.

Lutheran Family Services – $100,000 for direct client assistance.

Springfield Faith Assembly of God – $13,207.49 for payroll, live stream, food, cleaning, and housing assistance.

Springfield Regional Arts Council – $14,857.33 for leaning, sanitization, and Zoom license.

Kids of Creation Preschool – $21,816 for PPE, supplies, Tablets, and streaming.

Care to Learn – $17,372.44 for payroll.

Greater Springfield Dental Foundation – $25,000 for oral health grants.

Gloria Deo Academy – $20,708.28 for PPE, Plexiglas, virtual & outdoor classrooms.

Nonprofit/community organizations total: $1,385,250.70

Taxpayer supported entities

Willard Fire District – $54,000 for breathable air compressor.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office – $443,173.41 for technology, medical staffing, testing, air scrubbers, and full-body scan.

Logan Rogersville Fire District – $4,684.92 for payroll

Taxpayer supported entities total: $501,858.33

Small Businesses