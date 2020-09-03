Greene County Commission approves 53 additional CARES Act Relief Fund grats

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Commission reviewed and voted to approve funding for 53 CARES Act Relief Fund applications for over $2 million.
To date, the Commission has approved more $22 million of the $34.4 total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.
Here is the funding breakdown:
Education
- The Steeler Seaburn Memorial Scholarship Fund – $8,000 for scholarships for underserved.
- Summit Prep School – $7,000 for swivel cameras for the classroom.
- St. Joseph Catholic Academy – $35,264 for building operations.
- Infinity Academy – $18,000 for payroll, rent, utilities, insurance, and supplies.
- Education total: $68,264.00
Nonprofit/Community organizations
- Community Partnership of the Ozarks – $376,762.80 for crisis intervention services, community-centered transportation hub, O’Reilly Center for Hope, and hotel shelter for homeless.
- SeniorAge – $90,222.75 for masks, hand sanitizer stations, single-serve paper products, janitorial, air-purifying system & client transportation assistance.
- The Arc of the Ozarks – $15,071.13 for PPE supplies.
- Greene County Ag & Mechanical Society – $100,000 for staffing.
- Springfield Symphony – $13,604.41 for payroll & streaming equipment.
- Doula Foundation – $80,355.95 for staffing, virtual contact, and supplies.
- Discovery Center – $380,535.35 for emergency childcare program payroll and food.
- Council of Churches – $57,178 for food for the unsheltered.
- Shrine Building Association – $50,636.92 for utilities and repairs.
- History Museum of the Ozarks – $7,921.85 for laptops and supplies.
- Lutheran Family Services – $100,000 for direct client assistance.
- Springfield Faith Assembly of God – $13,207.49 for payroll, live stream, food, cleaning, and housing assistance.
- Springfield Regional Arts Council – $14,857.33 for leaning, sanitization, and Zoom license.
- Kids of Creation Preschool – $21,816 for PPE, supplies, Tablets, and streaming.
- Care to Learn – $17,372.44 for payroll.
- Greater Springfield Dental Foundation – $25,000 for oral health grants.
- Gloria Deo Academy – $20,708.28 for PPE, Plexiglas, virtual & outdoor classrooms.
- Nonprofit/community organizations total: $1,385,250.70
Taxpayer supported entities
- Willard Fire District – $54,000 for breathable air compressor.
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office – $443,173.41 for technology, medical staffing, testing, air scrubbers, and full-body scan.
- Logan Rogersville Fire District – $4,684.92 for payroll
- Taxpayer supported entities total: $501,858.33
Small Businesses
- Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce – $536,660.89 for technology.
- Minorities in Business – $15,000 for payroll and webinar series.
- Greek Belly – $10,000 for payroll.
- Boz’s Berry Farm, LLC – $10,000 for product/parking/seating improvements.
- Rio Contracting, LLC – $10,000 for payroll.
- Wickman Gardens – $6,929.32 for outdoor kiosk.
- KIM Commerce, LLC – $5,000 for operations.
- Village Pottery Café, LLC – $5,000 for supplies.
- The Complex, LLC – $5,000 for payroll.
- Pepe Productions – $5,000 for operations.
- Lost Signal Brewing – $5,000 for payroll.
- Michelle Hutton Loving Real Estate – $5,000 for payroll.
- Before My Time Antiques – $5,000 for operations.
- Lindbergs – $5,000 for product.
- 5 Pound Apparel – $5,000 for inventory.
- Queen City Beauty Spa LLC – $5,000 for cleaning.
- dellabeautyplus – $5,000 for operations.
- St. Michaels – $5,000 for payroll.
- Tax & Financial Advisors, LLC – $5,000 for payroll.
- Law Office of Sativa Boatman-Sloan – $5,000 for payroll.
- College Street Café – $5,000 for building maintenance and marketing.
- Jamerson Door Inc. – $5,000 for payroll.
- Davalon, LLC – $5,000 for payroll and operations.
- dz9nr, LLC – $5,000 for new product development.
- Cheston Doran – $5,000 for operations.
- Catering Creations – $5,000 for rent/loan.
- Samuel Cedars Weddings – $5,000 for rent, supplies, and labor.
- Family Resolution Mediation – $5,000 for supplies.
- Obrey Production – $4,413.96 for camera equipment.
- Small business total: $703,004.17