Greene County Commission approves 35 additional CARES Act Relief Fund grants

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Commission voted to approve funding for 35 CARES Act Relief Fund applications of more than $6 million.

Below is a list of those approved Thursday:

Non-Profit/Community Organizations

Springfield Little Theatre – $6,000 for supplies and personnel

Scouts – $73,180 staffing and participant assistance I Pour Life – $124,000 youth development programs, homelessness, video conferencing, and coaching and support services

The Kitchen – $97,682.14 for emergency shelter, technology, cleaning supplies, and payroll

Salvation Army – $28,105.50 for payroll and supplies

Health Care

Bobby and Betty Allison Ozarks Counseling Center –$25,074 for personnel

– $20,000 for payroll and homeless services Jordan Valley Community Center – $328,395 for mobile clinic for vaccinations

Education

Missouri College Access Network – $360,000 to restore educational attainment

Missouri State University – $845,164.96 for COVID testing

The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee – the 30 member volunteer group that was created July 21 – continues to meet in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full Advisory Council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.