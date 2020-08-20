Greene County Commission approves 35 additional CARES Act Relief Fund grants

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Commission voted to approve funding for 35 CARES Act Relief Fund applications of more than $6 million.
Below is a list of those approved Thursday:
Non-Profit/Community Organizations
- Springfield Little Theatre – $6,000 for supplies and personnel
- Ujima Literacy Program – $5,756.57 for community literacy, tutoring and previous expenditures
- Crisis Nursery for Isabel’s House – $123,500 for payroll and other categories
- Restoration of Hope Project – $21,010 staffing
- Ozarks Trails Council Boy Scouts – $73,180 staffing and participant assistance
- I Pour Life – $124,000 youth development programs, homelessness, video conferencing, and coaching and support services
- Help Give Hope – $5,000 for utility assistance
- Developmental Center of the Ozarks – $57,700 for payroll and other expenses
- Watershed Committee – $4,400 for vehicle and other operating expenses
- Family Violence Center – $32,580 for payroll, PPE and grab-and-go meals
- Foster Adopt Connect – $11,200 for staffing
- Ozarks Literacy Council – $6,000 for staffing
- Victim Center – $12,706.65 for staffing and computer equipment
- CASA – $17,523.84 for personnel
- Springfield Ballet – $1,984 for cleaning and technology
- The Beanie Brigade – $750 to distribute beanies to children undergoing cancer treatment
- The Air and Military Museum – $4,192 for operations
- Nightlight Christian Adoption Agency – $19,066.66 for payroll
- Consumer Credit Counseling Services – $160,804 for rent and mortgage assistance
- Catholic Charities – $306,321 for Rancho Motel renovations for homeless housing and mortgage and utility assistance
- Family Life Community Service – $129,676 for a nutrition program
- Drew Lewis Foundation – $150,000 for housing, utility and food security
- The Kitchen – $97,682.14 for emergency shelter, technology, cleaning supplies, and payroll
- Salvation Army – $28,105.50 for payroll and supplies
Health Care
- Bobby and Betty Allison Ozarks Counseling Center –$25,074 for personnel
- Women’s Medical Respite – $20,000 for payroll and homeless services
- Jordan Valley Community Center – $328,395 for mobile clinic for vaccinations
Education
- Missouri College Access Network – $360,000 to restore educational attainment
- Baptist Bible College – $59,442.75 for PPE, payroll, maintenance, and supplies
- Willard Public Schools – $344,472.51 for PPE, technology, and supplies
- Missouri State University – $845,164.96 for COVID testing
- Evangel University – $326,027 Technology and PPE
- Drury University – $14,880.89 for supplies and communication equipment
- Ozarks Technical Community College – $401,000 for COVID testing, PPE and other social distancing equipment
- Springfield Public Schools – $1,180,518.06 for COVID related costs, supply expenses: masks, shields, health screening, remote learning equipment
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee – the 30 member volunteer group that was created July 21 – continues to meet in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full Advisory Council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.