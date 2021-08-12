Greene County collector’s office temporary closed due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
greene county courthouse_1435358528348.JPG

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- According to Greene County Collector Allen Icet, the Collector’s office will be closed due to COVID-19 until further notice.

Taxpayers can still use the Collector website to look up statements, find receipts, and pay taxes.

In addition, the Assessor’s office remains open for assessment changes and the Clerk’s office will be open to print tax statements if there are changes to a taxpayer’s assessments.

Taxpayers that need further support are urged to contact the Collector’s office via email, collectorhelp@greenecountymo.gov, or by leaving a voice mail at: 417-868-4036.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now