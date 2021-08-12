Greene County collector’s office temporary closed due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- According to Greene County Collector Allen Icet, the Collector’s office will be closed due to COVID-19 until further notice.

Taxpayers can still use the Collector website to look up statements, find receipts, and pay taxes.

In addition, the Assessor’s office remains open for assessment changes and the Clerk’s office will be open to print tax statements if there are changes to a taxpayer’s assessments.

Taxpayers that need further support are urged to contact the Collector’s office via email, collectorhelp@greenecountymo.gov, or by leaving a voice mail at: 417-868-4036.