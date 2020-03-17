Greene County Collector’s Office ending face-to-face work starting March 18

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County Collector’s Office is making changes to how citizens pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Leah Betts, a Greene County collector, the office will be working through phone, online, electronic devices and mail only starting March 18.

“It is not a decision made out of panic, but of concern for citizens and employees,” Betts said. “I feel like this is a responsible decision aimed at drastically reducing exposure to this virus to everyone involved. We have worked diligently over the last several years to bring this office up to speed in our electronic world, and we have been overwhelmingly successful. However, if you do not have electronic access, we will help you in various other ways. I personally want to thank the public for their support and understanding during this unusual time.”

This only applies to the Greene County Collector’s Office and is not a county wide announcement.

The office wants people to know that they will not be denying service to anyone, help will be provided to all who needs the office’s help.

to print and pay bills online, click here.