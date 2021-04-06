Greene County clerk says voter turnout in Springfield expected to reach 12%

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Municipal election day is happening across the Ozarks, specifically in Greene County.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said voter turnout, as of approximately 4 p.m. on March 6, is a little over 9%.

“You know, local issues are no less important than national issues,” said Schoeller. “So, when you think about, you know, the decisions made by your school board or your city council, you want to make sure that your voice is represented.”

For an April election, Schoeller said this is normal. The clerk’s office has seen a higher voter turnout in the city of Springfield compared to other places in Greene County.

Shoeller said he hopes by the end of the day, turnout will get up to around 12%.

Liz Wertz, a Springfield voter, said if you want to make an impact, you have to start with a local election.

“I think voting in your local community is one of the most important things you could do,” said Wertz. “It starts at your local community if you really want to make a change.”

In Branson, voters are deciding who will be the mayor of the live entertainment capital for the next two years.

Four candidates are running for mayor in Branson including the incumbent Mayor Edd Akers.

Akers is running against Branson’s former mayor, Karen Best, who served as mayor for two terms before losing to Akers in the last mayoral race.

Other runners are Amber Thomsen and Branson Alderman Larry Milton.

If you still want to get out and vote, you have until the polls close at 7 p.m.

Find a list of polling places in Greene County by clicking here.