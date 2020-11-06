Greene County Clerk gives update on election misconduct social media post

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- After the November election, a claim was made on social media Wednesday claiming election misconduct.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller told Ozarks First Friday that this case has been resolved.

“Once we saw that, we knew as an office that no one by that name had worked here as a bipartisan team or a temporary employee,” says Schoeller.

After turning the information to authorities, they determined the Facebook account used to comment was fake, and the account has been disabled.