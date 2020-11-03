Greene County clerk explains the preparation that goes into election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Polling places are seeing long lines, which means long wait-times for voters.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says they had some minor issues the morning of election day, Nov. 3, when setting up the scanning machines, but he says that is normal after transporting them from one location to the polls.

As the night goes on, Schoeller hopes to have the first results from Greene County around 7:30 p.m. The number of votes at 7:30 p.m., according to Schoeller, will only be made up of absentee and mail-in ballots.

Schoeller says 68% of Greene County votes are in.