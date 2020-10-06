Greene County Clerk addresses concern of being removed from voter rolls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The voter registration deadline is coming up in just a couple of days, and some people are concerned about being removed from the voter rolls due to not voting in a non-presidential election this year.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says the only time a name can be removed from voter rolls is if a voter hasn’t updated their address in two consecutive federal elections.

For example, if Greene County finds out you no longer live at the address they have listed, it will mail you a letter saying you have 30 days to respond with an updated address or say that you haven’t moved.

If you don’t respond, you can be put on a inactive voter list.

Being put on this list only means you haven’t updated or verified your address, and if it goes unfixed for two consecutive federal elections, which in most cases lasts about three years, then your name will be removed.

The reason for this process is election integrity.

“They didn’t want people to continue to receive information regarding voting ID cards at an address at which they moved because that could potentially contribute to fraud at some point,” said Schoeller. “On behalf of that voter, they don’t want someone using someone else’s voter ID to try to vote on their behalf.”

If your mailing in your voter registration card, it must be marked before Oct. 7 to be within the deadline.