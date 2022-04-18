SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some small businesses in Greene County will have access to funding to help with recovering from pandemic-related economic impacts.

Businesses interested can apply for this funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) starting on Wednesday, April 20th.

The Greene County Commission has put nearly $8 million into small business recovery through the ARPA. Non-profit applications are still being developed and will open in the near future.

Below is a list of requirements for businesses applying for the ARPA:

Business must be located in Greene County, Missouri.

Must be a for-profit or family-owned business employing 50 or fewer full-time employees including the owner.

The business must not employ undocumented immigrant workers and must be enrolled in E-Verify.

The business must have existed in Greene County, Missouri as of March 1st, 2020.

The business must demonstrate the existence of negative impacts incurred as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency since March 1st, 2020.

The business is not suspended or debarred from the use of federal funds.

Businesses are allowed to use the money for declines in revenues or impacts of a temporary business closure. This includes payroll, rent, utilities, or other operating costs. Businesses can also use the money for facilities like the cost of physical plant changes to allow social distancing, testing and contact tracing programs.

More information plus where to find the application can be found on the Greene County homepage.

The Greene County ARPA team will host a small business application workshop on Wednesday, April 27th, at 2 p.m. to help owners with registering and answer any questions. To join the virtual meeting, use this link: https://www.gotomeet.me/GCCommissionOffice. No account creation is necessary.