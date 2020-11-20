Greene County businesses approved for CARES Act relief funds

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Over 40 small businesses in Greene County are approved for CARES Act relief grants.
The businesses approved for funds totaling up to $264,700.50 are listed below:
- Kids First Preschool, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Dynamic Edge, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Advanced Fabrication Technologies, Inc.-$5,000 for business interruption
- The C.R. Little Company (DBA Interval Settlement Solutions)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Qunic Boutique, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Prodwell Investment, LLC (DBA Cars R Us)-$5,000 for business interruption
- 2 Rivers Inc. (DBA Midnight Rodeo)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Hargrove Counseling, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Farmers Market of the Ozarks-$9,529 for business interruption
- Anyone Sews-$5,000 for business interruption
- Haseltine Estates Events, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Robert W Nunn, DDS-$5,000 for business interruption
- Brad R Burks, DMD-$5,000 for business interruption
- Nurse Hustle Recruitment-$5,000 for business interruption
- Scenic Dry Cleaners (DBA Phillips Formal Wear/Dry Cleaners)-$5,000 for business interruption
- The Joshua Company, LLC (DBA Linda’s Flowers & Karl’s Tuxedos)-$10,000 for business interruption
- Five Cedars, LLC (DBA That Lebanese Place)-$5,000 for business interruption
- The Tooth Truck, Inc. -$5,000 for business interruption
- FWSGF, LLC (DBA Finnegan’s Wake)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Headline Productions, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Blue Noodle, LLC (DBA Metro Grill)-$10,000 for business interruption
- Burrito Concepts, LLC (DBA Qdoba)-$20,000 for business interruption
- Askinosie Chocolate, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- Springboard Ventures, LLC (DBA Alamo Theatre)-$15,000 for business interruption
- Sunshine State of Mind (DBA Sun Tan City)-$10,000 for business interruption
- Assessment Consultants, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Gooya Media, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Fahey & Rhea, LLC (DBA Wallace Rae Salon)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Shake This, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Kyle Vesely Associates, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- DB Design Salon and Gallery, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Burn Bros, LLC (DBA Early Bird Breakfast Pub)-$10,000 for business interruption
- The Mystery Hour-$5,000 for business interruption
- Rich Image, LLC Beauty Shop-$5,000 for business interruption
- Recovery Outreach Services-$5,000 for business interruption
- Independent Printing-$5,000 for business interruption
- Woolsey Academy for Young Learners-$5,000 for business interruption
- Brett Durbin, DDS, LLC (DBA Greater Springfield Dentistry)-$5,000 for business interruption
- A Cricket in the House-$5,000 for business interruption
- Essential Yoga Studio, LLC -$805.50 for business interruption
- TruBlu, LLC dba The Cast Group-$5,000 for business interruption
- Modern Merchant, LLC-$4,366 for business interruption
- Kelly Sigman (DBA Franklin Circle Social Spa)-$5,000 for business interruption