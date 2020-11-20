Greene County businesses approved for CARES Act relief funds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
putting the ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Over 40 small businesses in Greene County are approved for CARES Act relief grants.

The businesses approved for funds totaling up to $264,700.50 are listed below:

  • Kids First Preschool, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Dynamic Edge, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Advanced Fabrication Technologies, Inc.-$5,000 for business interruption
  • The C.R. Little Company (DBA Interval Settlement Solutions)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Qunic Boutique, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Prodwell Investment, LLC (DBA Cars R Us)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • 2 Rivers Inc. (DBA Midnight Rodeo)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Hargrove Counseling, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Farmers Market of the Ozarks-$9,529 for business interruption
  • Anyone Sews-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Haseltine Estates Events, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Robert W Nunn, DDS-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Brad R Burks, DMD-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Nurse Hustle Recruitment-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Scenic Dry Cleaners (DBA Phillips Formal Wear/Dry Cleaners)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • The Joshua Company, LLC (DBA Linda’s Flowers & Karl’s Tuxedos)-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Five Cedars, LLC (DBA That Lebanese Place)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • The Tooth Truck, Inc. -$5,000 for business interruption
  • FWSGF, LLC (DBA Finnegan’s Wake)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Headline Productions, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Blue Noodle, LLC (DBA Metro Grill)-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Burrito Concepts, LLC (DBA Qdoba)-$20,000 for business interruption
  • Askinosie Chocolate, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Springboard Ventures, LLC (DBA Alamo Theatre)-$15,000 for business interruption
  • Sunshine State of Mind (DBA Sun Tan City)-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Assessment Consultants, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Gooya Media, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Fahey & Rhea, LLC (DBA Wallace Rae Salon)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Shake This, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Kyle Vesely Associates, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • DB Design Salon and Gallery, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Burn Bros, LLC (DBA Early Bird Breakfast Pub)-$10,000 for business interruption
  • The Mystery Hour-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Rich Image, LLC Beauty Shop-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Recovery Outreach Services-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Independent Printing-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Woolsey Academy for Young Learners-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Brett Durbin, DDS, LLC (DBA Greater Springfield Dentistry)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • A Cricket in the House-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Essential Yoga Studio, LLC -$805.50 for business interruption
  • TruBlu, LLC dba The Cast Group-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Modern Merchant, LLC-$4,366 for business interruption
  • Kelly Sigman (DBA Franklin Circle Social Spa)-$5,000 for business interruption

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now