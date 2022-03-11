GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Greene County business owner has been accused of defrauding customers by promising home repair work, taking payments, and then abandoning projects.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced charges today against James Enloe, who owns and operates Enloe Exteriors.

According to a release from Missouri’s Attorney General, Enloe is charged with four class E felonies of deceptive business practices.

According to the allegations, Enloe promised home renovations or repair projects in exchange for large advance payments. The charges allege that after taking payments, Enloe only provided minimal supplies or partial work, and then abandoned the projects with no further communication.

The loss to customers adds up to $19,150, according to the Attorney General.

The Attorney General said anyone who believes they have been scammed by a contractor can file a complaint with his office. The Consumer Protection Hotline is 800-392-8222. Complaints can also be filed online.