Greene County awards more than $275k in early weeks of the ERA Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County announced Friday more than $275,000 has been awarded to residents as part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The funds help residents who have been impacted by COVID-19 to pay rent and utilities.

County officials say six agencies helped with the efforts and helped received over 2,700 calls about the program. The calls include:

999 (direct calls and agency call-backs) were screened for eligibility.

577 appointments were booked according to each partner agency procedure.

Of 187 completed appointments, 143 have finalized information from landlords and utility companies.

140 have award amounts determined, and the remaining three are being evaluated.

“The numbers we are seeing with this program highlight just how much Greene County residents have been impacted by COVID-19 and the necessity for assistance,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “The Commission applauds the ongoing work of our community partners with this effort.”

The County says those interested are asked to choose one organization to work with and to be patient if you need to leave your contact information as call-backs are being made as quickly as possible.