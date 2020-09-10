Greene County approves 13 more grants from CARES Act funding

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County’s commission is urging small businesses to apply for relief grants by Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The commission announced on Sept. 10 its approval of 13 more grants from CARES Act relief funds.

In the small business category, the Downtown Springfield Association received more than $118,000.

Several non-profit groups received money including consumer credit counseling, the Drew Lewis Foundation and Catholic Charities.

This round of grants awarded more than $300,000 to businesses and non-profits.