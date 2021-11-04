Greene County 2021 personal property and real estate tax statements now available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – You now find your personal property and real estate tax online at www.CountyCollector.com. Greene County Collector, Allen Icet just announced the tax statements are available for citizens to pay.

Greene county citizens will need to use their Tax ID number and PIN to access their tax statements. Information for that can be found on their digital tax statement or mailed tax statement.

According to a press release, Citizens paying by e-check using their bank routing and accounting number will pay no additional fee. There’s a 1.5% bank fee to pay by debit card and 2% bank fee to pay by credit card. All online payments will result in an immediate digital receipt available to download or print.

Citizens who don’t want to pay digitally have the option to pay by mail or in person at the Greene County Historic Courthouse located at 940 N Boonville. If you do want to pay in person though, be prepared for long lines during tax season.

Citizens are also encouraged to look over their tax statements for accuracy. If you can’t find your tax statement or have any questions, you can contact the Greene County Assessor’s Office by calling (417) 868-4101 or emailing AssessorOnline@greenecountymo.gov. If there are questions about paying taxes, contact the Greene County Collector’s Office by emailing CollectorHelp@greenecountymo.gov.