Greene County citizens able to apply for CARES Act funding

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — People in Greene County will be able to apply for CARES Act Relief Funds on the county’s website beginning July 20, 2020.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked through some needed additional testing of the application to make sure the process worked as smoothly as possible for users,” said Lyle Foster, CARES Act grants administrator. “We will continue to move forward as planned with the review and scoring of the applications as they are received.”

Greene County says it’s unsure of how many requests it will receive for funding, but the application process doesn’t have a confirmed deadline for applications to be turned in.

The schedule for submitting applications is listed below:

Not for Profit/Community Organizations – July 20 through July 23

Health Care – July 24 through July 29

Small Businesses – July 29 through August 3

Education – July 31 through August 5

Taxpayer Supported Entities – August 5 through August 10

The website offers an information sheet for commonly asked questions about applying for CARES Act funding.