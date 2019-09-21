Green County Judge ordered to stop running his domestic abuse court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County judge, Calvin Holden, has been ordered to permanently stop running his domestic abuse court.

Holden started the program last year with the goal of rehabilitating abusers rather than sending them to jail.

The plan was to host regular meetings and track offenders’ progress.

But according to the News-Leader, a higher court of appeals stopped the program, because Holden didn’t follow the proper procedure for establishing a treatment court.

Plus, documents show holden didn’t have authority to sentence offenders to the program.

Other county treatment courts like for drugs or veterans, will continue.

Prosecutor Dan Patterson says they should be able to handle the rehabilitation needs of domestic abusers calling holden’s program redundant and lacking oversight.

Judge Holden was unavailable for comment today but in the past, has said the program was successful in its first year and helps solve the problem of domestic violence.

To read the original story by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.