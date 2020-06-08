GREAT CLIPS: Health Department says no more cases from salon exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Greene County Health Department announces that the incubation period has passed from those potentially exposed to Covid-19 from the Great Clips employees.

Two hairstylists tested positive for COVID after working at the Great Clips located at 1864 S Glenstone Ave over two weeks ago. The employees potentially exposed 140 clients and six co-workers to the virus.

According to Springfield Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard, no clients of either employee or additional coworkers contracted the virus.

The policies that Great Clips had in place during this time, such as distancing of salon chairs, staggering appointments, wearing masks, and other measures, likely prevented the spread of the virus.

“This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent COVID-19,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We are studying more closely the details of these exposures, including what types of face coverings were worn and what other precautions were taken to lead to this encouraging result. We never want an exposure like this to happen, but this situation will greatly expand our understanding of how this novel coronavirus spreads.”