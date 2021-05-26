Gravel bed in Springfield supports several growing saplings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new gravel bed nursery could be the key to getting new trees to residents.

The nursery was built thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Department of Conservation back in September 2020.

The gravel bed is now finished and houses 200 growing seedlings.

Mindy Spitz, with Tree City USA, said the gravel bed gives saplings a better environment to grow with more moisture and space. She said they hope to give away these 200 trees on Arbor Day.

“We want to improve the urban canopy around the city,” said Spitz. “The city plants a lot of trees, in the right away, in parks, but we also want our citizens to plant trees.”

Spitz said the bed is large enough to support more saplings.