Grants given to two counties for mental health services

STONE/TANEY COUNTY — There’s extra money for mental health services in Stone and Taney County thanks to a series of grants.

Today, October 31, The Skaggs Foundation awarded more than 1 million dollars in grants to area agencies that help improve the health and wellness of the people living in those two counties.

The largest grant went to Burrell Behavioral Health which plans to increase mental health services to area school students.

The provider plans to create access points in local schools and it’s estimated the new service will have a direct impact on 800 students.

