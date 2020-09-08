Grants awarded locally to support end-of-life care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three local agencies received $130,202 of grant money to continue providing end-of-life care to patients.

The four grants awarded by the Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks include:

$75,000 to Jacob’s Ladder for providing care to patients

$4,562 to Jacob’s Ladder for building the Blanche Wong Memorial Garden

$50,000 to Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis University, and University of Missouri to support education for community and healthcare professionals across Missouri

$640 to Springfield-Greene County Library for a virtual community education program to increase public awareness of end of life issues.

The Hospice Foundation is accepting proposals for its next round of awards.

Program proposals must be sent by Oct. 1, 2020. More information can be found on the foundation’s website.